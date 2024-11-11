WIVC Sports Community Raises Funds For Injured Athletes

Over $8,000 has been raised for families of a pair of student-athletes who play in the WIVC Conference.

On November 2nd at the West Central vs. Carrollton playoff football game, West Central High School administrators and coaches announced that over $1,300 was raised at the game in conjunction with donations put together by North Greene students during their lunch hour the previous week. Donation buckets in several other counties added another $2,500 on top of that at the end of the day on November 5th. The total has now reached near $8,200 to assist the families.

The money being raised is for Carrollton Hawks running back Grant Cox and Calhoun Warrior volleyball player Leila Schulte who were both severely injured in a car crash at the end of October. Both are said to have long roads of recovery ahead filled with a lengthy hospital stay and therapy. Students and parents have created a popular hashtag #WIVCStrong for the two of them. Signs have been put up around the county.

For those wishing to donate directly to the families, you can do so on Venmo through the following links:



Grant’s mom’s Venmo @Cassie-Cox-28

Leila’s mom’s Venmo @Justine-Schulte-1