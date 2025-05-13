WIVC Tournaments-Schedule Today

By Gary Scott on May 13, 2025 at 6:55am

Routt posted a couple of big wins in the WIVC tournament yesterday, defeating Carrollton 11-1, and West Central 13-4.

In the other match up, Calhoun edged Brown County 5-2.

Elsewhere, JHS stopped Pittsfield 6-2. Pleasant Plains downed Normal U 6-4. Auburn fell to Rochester 6-1. Porta/AC defeated Stanford Olympia 4-2. And, North Greene lost to Payson 11-0.

In softball in the WIVC tournament, Triopia shut out Calhoun 4-0, and Carrollton hammered Pleasant Hill 22-2. Elsewhere, North Mac clipped New Berlin 3-2, Havana downed South Fulton 12-2, Pleasant Plains lost to Glenwood 13-3, and Rushville Industry was smashed by Spoon River Valley 20-1.

In soccer, JHS lost to Jersey High 3-1, and and Pleasant Plains shut out QND 5-0.

This afternoon, Southeast comes to Jacksonville to play the Crimsons.

We will be at Future Champions Field for the Routt-Calhoun title game in the WIVC Tournament. Pregame about 4:15 on WEAI.

Elsewhere, Havana hosts South Fulton, Pleasant Plains welcomes in Columbia, and Monmouth comes to Rushville.

In softball, Carrollton squares off against Triopia for the WIVC tourney title.

Jacksonville is on the road to Carlinville. Brown County heads to New Berlin, Hart Em visits Petersburg, Lincolnwood will play at Virden.

The JHS boys’ tennis team plays at Maroa Forsyth.