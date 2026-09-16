WIYC Steak Dinner & Auction Tickets On Sale Now

By Benjamin Cox on September 16, 2026 at 10:40am

The Western Illinois Youth Camp will hold its annual Steak Fry and Auction October 10th at the camp, located at 2244 4-H Club Lane in Jacksonville.

The event begins with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 and a live auction at 7.

Community members, camp supporters, alumni, families and friends are invited to attend. Proceeds help support the camp’s programs and experiences for young people in the region.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. They’re available from any Western Illinois Youth Camp board member, at Rexx Battery by asking for John, or by emailing Tina Freeman at wiycpresident@gmail.com.

More information is available at W-I-Y-C dot net.