WIYC Sumer Camps Open in June

By Gary Scott on March 26, 2025 at 10:25am

Registration has opened for this year’s Western Illinois Youth Camp at Lake Jacksonville.

The camp will feature eight themed stays at the camp. The only overnight camp is one in July 11th.

The camp co-directors are Drew Comstock and Tanell Meado.

Comstock says the camp will be ready to go by June.

He says work crews will clear brush and make minor repairs.

The camps are designed for kids ages 6 through 14.

The first runs June 2nd through the 6..Neature Week. That’s followed June 6th by Camp Cuisine, June 16th Kid versus Wild, June 23rd Camp Like a Champ, Water Wars starting June 30th, July 11th All Aboard Athletes and Camp Overnight, Science and Socery July 14, and July 28th…This is Survivor.

Comstock returns to camp after a bit of time away.

He was camp director for a couple of years and realized he missed it.

More details are available at the camp website…www.wiyc.net.

