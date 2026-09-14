WIYC Trail Run

By Gary Scott on September 14, 2026 at 10:27am

A 5 K trail run is planned for early October at the Western Illinois Youth Camp.

The Happy Trails 5 K Train Run will be held Saturday, October 12th at the camp on Club Lane at Lake Jacksonville.

The event starts at 9 AM, and is open to runners, walkers and all in the Jacksonville area.

Registration is $30, and those who register before October 1st will get an event T Shirt.

Participants can register at www.wiyc.net.

Proceeds help support the youth camp, and help sustain camping day and overnight opportunities for area young people.