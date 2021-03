WLDS AM 1180 will be off the air until further notice due to a lightning strike to our AM tower.

Our FM affiliate, WEAI 107.1 FM the Eagle remains on the air. You can keep up with the latest local and area news there at 7:00 and 8:00 am, 12:50, 5:00, and 10:00 pm.

We will also continue to provide news via WLDS.com and the WLDS / WEAI News page on Facebook.

Thank you for your patience and understanding, we will be back on the air as soon as possible.