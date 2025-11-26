WLDS-WEAI and JHS Hosting Special Basketball Nights at the Bowl

WLDS-WEAI, working in cooperation with Jacksonville High School will host three special nights, starting in December at the JHS bowl.

Tuesday, December 9th has been declared Food Pantry Night at the Bowl for the home game with Springfield High. All paying fans bringing nonperishable food items to the bowl for the game will get a free bag of popcorn.

The game on Saturday, January 31st against Sacred Heart Griffin will be a celebration of the reunion with the 1986 Crimson boys’ basketball team. The 1986 team lead the state in points per game that year.

And, the Jacksonville Sports Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will be held Saturday, February 7th at the Bowl for the game with Mount Zion. It has been designated as Spirit Night, and all paying Crimson fans wearing the colors or spirit wear will get a free bag of popcorn.