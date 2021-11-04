Woman Accused of Murder of Rushville Family in Car Crash May Plea Insanity

A Quincy woman who killed four people from Rushville including three children in a car crash could seek an insanity defense.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports that 37-year-old Natasha L. McBride’s attorneys filed the motion in the Adams County Circuit Court on October 14th.

McBride faces four counts of first-degree murder in the August 14, 2020 deaths of 54-year-old Jenniffer Hendricks of Rushville, 6-year-old Dakota Corrick, 4-year-old Archer Corrick, and 1-year-old Ransom Corrick. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Missouri.

McBride also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide, and four counts of driving while license revoked.

According to WGEM in Quincy, the insanity defense comes as funds were approved earlier this year to pay for a psychiatric evaluation of McBride for her defense. The Adams County state’s attorney’s office also hired an expert to review the report.

During a status hearing yesterday in Adams County Circuit Court, WGEM reports that First Assistant State’s Attorney Todd Eyler said the expert hired by the office has only received half of the records they needed to complete their review, and a delay is required. McBride’s defense teams say they are ready to go to trial for the set date in December.

Adams County Circuit Judge Robert Adrian is expected to make a ruling on the motions by the state to delay the trial in a pre-trial conference set for November 12th. McBride remains held at the Adams County Jail on a $5 million bond.