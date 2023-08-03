Woman Allegedly Steals Car At Knife-Point in Beardstown, Apprehended After Chase Into Monmouth

More information has been released about a woman currently incarcerated at the Schuyler County Jail on a Cass County warrant.

WGIL in Galesburg reports that 41-year old Kelly N. Bradbury, with a last known address of Rushville, is alleged to have taken a vehicle by knife-point in Beardstown at some point late Monday night.

Bradbury was later spotted on U.S. 67 in McDonough County by McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputies and a pursuit ensued into Warren County.

Warren County Deputies then picked up the pursuit, following the vehicle into Monmouth where the report says that Monmouth Police deployed spike strips to terminate the chase.

The vehicle then was stopped at the Beck’s Express Gas station near the intersection of U.S 67 and U.S. 34 in the 1100 block of North Main in Monmouth.

Bradbury was then taken into custody by Warren County Deputies and members of the Monmouth Police Department. According to the report, officers determined that Bradbury had sustained self-inflicted wounds and was treated on-scene until Galesburg Hospital’s Ambulance Service arrived.

Bradbury was later flown to a Peoria area hospital for further treatment. Bradbury was later released and returned to the Schuyler County Jail on Tuesday.

The investigation into the incident remains open. No further information is currently available.