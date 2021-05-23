Woman Arrested After Attempting To Hit Family Member With A Vehicle

Jacksonville Police arrested a woman Saturday night after she allegedly attempted to run over a family member during an argument.

Jacksonville Police were summoned to the 300 block of East Michigan Avenue at 8:08 last night by a neighbor. The neighbor told police that a homeowner’s sister was allegedly attempting to run him over in her green Honda SUV in the front yard of the residence due to an argument. The caller also said that children may be inside the vehicle.

According to a police report, upon arrival, Jacksonville Police arrested 32 year old Brandi N. McFadden of the 300 block of East Michigan Avenue for aggravated battery and domestic battery in connection to the incident after striking a family member with her vehicle. No injuries were listed in the police report. McFadden was later booked into the Morgan County Jail.