Woman Arrested After Meth Found in Prison Parking Lot

A Winnebago County woman was arrested over the weekend at the Jacksonville Correctional Center.

Police were called to the prison in the 2200 block of East Morton Avenue at approximately 2:30 pm after the prison shift commander reported a vehicle in the parking lot may contain crystal meth and the occupants are being detained at the front gate.

Upon arrival and subsequent investigation, 41-year-old Dana L. Papini of Durand, Illinois was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after being found in possession of the drug in a state-owned parking lot.

The driver of the vehicle was not detained by police. Papini has been released from the jail with a notice to appear in court.