Woman Arrested After Search Warrant Executed in Nebo

A Pike County woman was arrested on drug-related charges this week.

On Tuesday, February 15th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and members of the West Central Illinois Task Force executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence located in the 100 block of South Walnut Street in the village of Nebo.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says subsequent to an investigation, methamphetamine, methamphetamine-related drug paraphernalia, and scales were located and seized at the residence.

As a result of the search warrant, 45-year-old Tabatha L. Mulford was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a Pike County, Illinois, warrant for a petition for revocation of probation. Mulford was lodged in the Pike County Jail.