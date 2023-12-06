Woman Arrested After Two-Vehicle Crash

A Jacksonville woman was arrested after a light pole was knocked over in downtown Jacksonville yesterday.

According to police reports, at approximately 3:30 Monday afternoon, a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Kathryn Purdue of Jacksonville was traveling on West Central Park Plaza approaching the intersection with West State Street, when according to the report, she tried to pass another vehicle illegally.

The attempted pass caused the second vehicle to drive off of the roadway and into a light pole, knocking it over and onto the sidewalk in front of the Farmers State Bank and Trust Company. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Purdue was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail on two charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and one charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle. She has since been released with a notice to appear in court.