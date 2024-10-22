Woman Arrested After Van Ends Up In Ditch on Massey Lane

A Jacksonville woman was arrested on Monday night after a single-vehicle crash on Jacksonville’s west side.

Jacksonville Police and EMS were called to Massey Lane at Amy Lane just after 8PM for a vehicle in a ditch.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, a gray Chryslser van driven by 34-year old Ashley R. Bettis of the 900 block of Beesley Avenue was traveling southbound on Massey Lane. For an unknown reason, the vehicle left the southbound lane of traffic, traveled into the northbound lane for a short time before leaving the roadway and striking the ditch.

Upon further investigation and search of the vehicle, officers arrested Bettis for driving under the influence, illegal possession of adult-use cannabis by a driver in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper lane usage. According to police reports, while searching the vehicle, officers discovered a glass pipe believed to be used to smoke narcotics.

Bettis was later released from the Morgan County Jail with a notice to appear in court.