Woman Arrested Following Altercation with Hospital Staff

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 19, 2022 at 9:57am

A Jacksonville woman remains in custody after an altercation at the hospital yesterday.

Jacksonville Police were called to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital at 10:30 Friday morning after hospital staff reported a patient was being combative with staff.

According to a police report, 29-year-old Christine R. Taylor of the 1100 block of South Main Street was arrested for aggravated battery after she reportedly struck several hospital staff members while receiving medical care.

Taylor was booked into the Morgan County Jail at approximately 12:15 pm on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and two charges of aggravated battery of a nurse.

Taylor remains held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.