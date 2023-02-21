Woman Arrested for Child Endangerment After High-Speed Chase in Pike, Calhoun

48-year-old Theresa Ann Sherfy of Hannibal, Missouri was arrested Sunday night after a high speed chase through Calhoun and Pike Counties

A Missouri woman was arrested after a high-speed chase through two area counties Sunday night.

According to a report from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, at 7:20 pm Sunday, a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Mozier on a white 2008 Pontiac G6. The driver of the Pontiac then fled northbound on State Highway 96 reportedly reaching speeds exceeding 100 MPH.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office notified the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Pleasant Hill Police Department of the fleeing vehicle coming into their jurisdiction. Officers from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Pleasant Hill Police deployed stop sticks in an attempt to stop the fleeing motorist.

The suspect vehicle passed the Pleasant Hill High School at speeds exceeding 80 MPH. The suspect vehicle abruptly turned westbound onto Market Street in Pleasant at a high rate of speed.

The driver continued west on Market Street at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a stop sign located at the intersection of Market Street at Mosier Street. The vehicle then struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle in the 500 block of Carolina Street causing the Pontiac to spin out of control and into the front yard of a residence.

According to the report, the driver 48-year-old Theresa Ann Sherfy of Hannibal, Missouri attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by Pike County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Zack Orr.

Subsequent to an investigation, it was discovered that Sherfy fled from the Calhoun County deputy with a young child in the vehicle, and prior to the officer’s arrival on the scene, she left the child with a resident before attempting to flee. Pike County EMS and the Pleasant Hill Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Sherfy now faces charges in Pike County of aggravated DUI for a 5th or subsequent offense, felony driving with a revoked license, obstructing justice, child endangerment, improper use of registration, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a vehicle by a driver, disobeying a traffic control device, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, squealing tires, Speeding 40 or more miles over the posted speed limit, using a stolen, altered, or forged temporary registration permit, and reckless driving.

She also faces charges in Calhoun County for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, felony driving with a revoked license, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, Speeding 105 miles per hour in a 55-mile per-hour zone, reckless driving, and child endangerment, She was also cited for disobeying a stop sign, No rear registration light, and having a loud muffler. Sherfy remains held at the Pike County Jail.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Pleasant Hill Police Department, and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the Pleasant Hill Fire Department, Pike County Ambulance Service, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.