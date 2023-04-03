Woman Arrested For DUI After Striking Pole on West Morton

Jacksonville Police arrested a woman after her vehicle struck a pole at Massey Lane and West Morton Avenue yesterday evening.

Jacksonville Police were alerted to a reckless driver by a caller at Massey & Morton at 5:44PM yesterday. The caller said that the vehicle was traveling southbound on Massey Lane before turning westbound on West Morton and then, left the roadway before striking a pad pole at the northwest corner of the intersection.

According to a police report, 23 year old Sasha L. Moore of the first block of Gardendale Drive was arrested at the scene for two citations of driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and improper lane usage. The vehicle received non-disabling damage. No injuries were reported.

Moore later posted bond and was released from the Morgan County Jail.