Woman Arrested in Springfield in Relation to February Death Investigation in Waverly

A Springfield woman was arrested on Wednesday by members of the Illinois State Police in connection to the death of a Waverly man in February.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced late Wednesday that they had arrested 39-year old Kavita Lettimore of Springfield on a charge of Class 2 felony involuntary manslaughter.

According to a press release, on February 21st, the Waverly Police Department requested ISP to investigate a man’s death that occurred on February 18th at a residence located in the 300 block of West State Street in Waverly. ISP representatives say they conducted a thorough investigation and discovered that someone had interfered with the victim’s medical device which led to their death. Charging documents obtained by WLDS News from the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office indicate that a Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) line which was attached to 39-year old Randy L. Lettimore was cut, leading to his death. Kavita Lettimore is accused of “acting in a reckless manner” in cutting the line leading to her husband’s death. Lettimore is identified as Randy Lettimore’s wife in an online obituary.

On Tuesday, ISP representatives say the case was presented to the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office and the charges were subsequently filed. On the same day, ISP agents located Lettimore in Sangamon County and took her into custody. On Wednesday, she was extradited from the Sangamon County Jail to the Morgan County Detention Facility.

Kavita Lettimore is being held pending a pretrial detention hearing.

If found guilty of the Class 2 felony, Lettimore faces between 3-14 years in prison, 1 year of parole, up to 4 years of probation, and a possible maximum fine of $25,000.