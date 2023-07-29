Woman Cited After Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole

One woman was cited after her vehicle struck a utility pole on the city’s north side early Saturday morning.

Police and ambulance were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at 1:18AM Saturday to the 800 block of West Railroad Street.

Subsequent to an investigation, police say that a vehicle driven by 21-year old Amy M. Gibson of the 300 block of Berkshire Lane was traveling eastbound on West Railroad Street, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole. The collision caused disabling damage to the front of the vehicle and had to be towed from the scene.

Gibson was evaluated for injury at the scene but refused transport to the hospital, according to police. She was later cited for improper use of an electronic communication device.