Woman cited for public indecency, criminal damage to property after topless tirade

Jacksonville Police arrested a homeless woman last night after she allegedly went on a topless spree with a golf club.

Officers were called to the parking lot of Ashley’s Home Furnishings in Lincoln Square in the 900 block of West Morton Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. The caller reported a naked woman was striking people and vehicles with a golf club.

Upon arrival, police located and arrested Nicole J. Petrie, 43. Officers had responded earlier to an incident with Petrie at the intersection of South Fayette Street and West Chambers Street at 9:45 p.m. where a caller reported a woman standing in the middle of the street walking topless in public. Petrie was issued a city ordinance violation for public indecency and released.

Upon investigation of the Lincoln Square incident, Petrie is alleged to have struck a 17-year old juvenile with a golf club causing minor injuries, and then struck at least two vehicles with the golf club causing damage.

Petrie was cited for three felonies: one count of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal damage to property of more than $500. As of this morning, she was being held at the Morgan County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.