Woman Discovers Gun in Grill Left on Porch

Jacksonville Police responded to a home in the 600 block of North Main Street over the mid-day Sunday after a resident advised that someone had placed a grill on her back porch and inside she found a handgun.

Officers recovered the weapon from the grill at approximately 12:30 yesterday afternoon. According to police, it is still unknown who put the grill on the porch, and the investigations division is attempting to determine to whom the weapon belongs.

Police ask anyone who has information concerning the incident to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630, or by calling Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties at 217-243-7300 and leaving an anonymous tip.

You can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, via the Morgan, Scott, Cass, Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES).

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash payout. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.