Woman Found Dead in Garage Fire on Sunday Identified

By Benjamin Cox on February 18, 2025 at 11:01am

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a woman killed in a structure fire on South Diamond Street on Sunday.

At approximately 10AM on Sunday, the Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed garage at 647 South Diamond Street. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and located a deceased female inside the structure. The decedent has been identified as 63-year old Deborah A. Cummings of Jacksonville.

An autopsy was conducted yesterday. Preliminary findings indicate she died from thermal burns and from smoke inhalation.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause of the fire.