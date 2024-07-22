Woman Found Murdered in A Car on West Beecher Avenue

Jacksonville Police found a woman dead in a car this morning after a reported disturbance on West Beecher Avenue in Jacksonville.

According to a press release, at approximately 3:40 this morning, officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Beecher Avenue in reference to a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject hiding in the bushes nearby. Officers began searching the area and located a female victim deceased in a vehicle. The male subject who was known to the victim was taken into custody at the scene. The death is being investigated as a homicide and is ongoing at this time.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until notification of next of kin. The investigation is being handled by the Jacksonville Police, The Illinois State Police, the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, and the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office. Assistance is also being provided by the South Jacksonville Police and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

More information will be released as soon as it is available.

If anyone has any further information regarding this investigation, please contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at (217) 243-7300.