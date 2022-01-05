Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Thayer

An unidentified woman was found stabbed to death in a home by Sangamon County authorities this afternoon.

Several Springfield media outlets report that Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified of a possible stabbing at a residence in the 300 block of West Elm Street in Thayer at 4:11PM today. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that when Deputies arrived on scene they found what appeared to be blood on the door to the home and discovered a 36 year old woman dead inside the residence.

After executing a search warrant on the house, Sangamon County detectives said they found information leading to a possible suspect.

A 32-year-old male suspect was located at a Decatur hospital and arrested by Decatur Police around 6:29 p.m. Law enforcement from Sangamon County then traveled to Decatur and interviewed the unidentified and unnamed suspect. The suspect is reported to have been treated for a minor stab wound and then transported to the Sangamon County Jail.

Authorities said everyone involved in the case has been accounted for, and there is no threat to the community. The Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing possible charges.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.