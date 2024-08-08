Woman In Electric Wheelchair Struck in Fast Food Drive Thru

An unidentified woman in an electric wheelchair received minor injuries after she was struck by a vehicle crossing a fast food drive thru yesterday afternoon.

Officers were called to Burger King in the 900 block of West Morton Avenue just after 3PM. A caller advised that a vehicle had hit a woman in a wheelchair.

A police report says that a vehicle driven by 61-year old Shane D. Pierson of the 900 block of West College Avenue was attempting to leave the drive thru when an unidentified woman in an electric wheelchair crossed in front of the vehicle causing the vehicle to strike the woman. The collision caused the woman to fall out of the wheelchair.

No citations were issued. The unidentified woman is said to have suffered a superficial injury to her arm, and she was transported by ambulance to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for further treatment.