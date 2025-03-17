Woman Injured After Being Struck on Bicycle At Night on West Morton Avenue

One person was taken to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in the middle of the night.

Jacksonville Police responded to a bicycle rider being struck by a vehicle in the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue shortly after midnight on Sunday. A bicycle being ridden by 55-year old Samantha S. Sampson of the first block of Southvale Drive was traveling southeast across West Morton Avenue when it was struck by the front passenger side of a vehicle driven by 28-year old Cody B. King of Roodhouse, which was traveling westbound on West Morton.

The vehicle sustained a large dent on the front passenger side quarter panel and hood as well as a major crack in the windshield.

Sampson was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital with incapacitating injuries. According to a police incident report, citations for Sampson are pending.

