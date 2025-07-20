Woman injured after striking parked car on South Diamond early Sunday

By Benjamin Cox on July 20, 2025 at 6:56pm

A Jacksonville woman was severely injured after her vehicle struck an unoccupied parked car on South Diamond Street early Sunday morning.

Jacksonville Police and EMS were called to the intersection of South Diamond and Grove Street at 5:25 a.m. after a caller heard the sound of a two-vehicle crash near their residence.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a vehicle driven by Sherry L. Jones, 62, of the 600 block of North East Street, was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of South Diamond Street at West Beecher Avenue and then struck a park and unoccupied vehicle.

Jones was transported from the scene to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by ambulance with multiple injuries. Both vehicles received severe damage and were towed from the scene.

Jones was later cited for improper lane usage.