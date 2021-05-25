Woman Injured After Two-Vehicle Crash at Church & Douglas

A Jacksonville woman was injured and a Springfield man was arrested after a 2-vehicle crash in Jacksonville this afternoon.

Police received reports of a two-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of North Church Street and West Douglas Avenue at 2:05PM.

Upon arrival and after a brief investigation, police determined that a black passenger car driven by 31 year old Jessie A Williams of Springfield allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign traveling westbound on East Douglas Avenue and struck a black car driven by 78 year old Phyllis E. Freeman of the 300 block of Marion Street.

According to an accident report, Williams’ vehicle sustained heavy damage to the front end and wheel assembly of his car while Freeman’s passenger side received heavy damage and side airbags were deployed. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. Freeman received treatment on scene by LifeStar EMS for a minor laceration to her right leg and an undisclosed injury to her left shoulder.

Williams attempted to flee the scene on foot but was located a short time later and transported to Passavant Area Hospital for injuries to his left foot and left arm. A police officer was later called to Passavant after employees reported non-compliance and belligerence while Williams received treatment.

Williams was later cited for driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving with a revoked license, disobeying a stop sign, and illegal transportation of alcohol. He was later booked into the Morgan County Jail.