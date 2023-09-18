Woman Involved in High Speed Chase in Late July Now Charged With Murder of Ipava Man

A Rushville woman who allegedly stole a vehicle in Beardstown back in early August and then led authorities on a multi-county chase has now been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 70-year old Ipava man.

According to a press release Saturday afternoon by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, the Fulton County State’s Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant relating to the stabbing death of 72-year old Donald N. Danner of Ipava.

Danner was found dead in his home on August 5th by Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputies in the eleven thousand block of North County Highway 2 in rural Ipava.

42-year old Kelly N. Bradbury, with a last known address in Rushville, was arrested at the Schuyler County Jail on a warrant for first-degree murder in relation to Danner’s death.

Bradbury had been incarcerated at the Schuyler County Jail since July 31st after she led deputies from McDonough County on a high speed chase into Monmouth after a vehicle was taken by knife-point in Beardstown. Bradbury was then taken into custody by Warren County Deputies and members of the Monmouth Police Department. According to the report at the time of the arrest, officers determined that Bradbury had sustained self-inflicted wounds and was treated on-scene until Galesburg Hospital’s Ambulance Service arrived who took her to a Peoria area hospital for treatment.

According to an information filed in Fulton County Circuit Court obtained by WMBD, Bradbury allegedly killed Danner by stabbing him multiple times with a knife on or about the afternoon of July 31st.

According to a Facebook post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing but the office believes Danner’s death was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the community.

Bradbury is being held on $2 million bond. If convicted, she faces at least 20 years and possibly up to 60 years behind bars.