Woman Killed in Single Vehicle Accident

By Jeremy Coumbes on June 12, 2020 at 11:24am

A single vehicle accident east of Jacksonville claimed the life of a woman this morning.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single car accident at the Old State Road and Wallbaum Lane at 6:30 am.

A 49 year old female was pronounced dead on the scene by the Morgan County Coroner.

According to a statement from Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson this morning, both her office and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department are continue to investigate the accident.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin.