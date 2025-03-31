Woman Saved in Batchtown Fire

Calhoun County area firefighters saved a woman’s life on Wednesday during a structure fire in the village of Batchtown.

According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 2PM on Wednesday, West Central 911 Dispatch notified emergency units and first responders in Calhoun County of a structure fire in the 100 block of West Batchtown Road in Batchtown after a bystander reported a fire inside the home.

Volunteer Firefighters from Richwoods Volunteer Fire Department, Point Fire Protection District, and EMS personnel from Calhoun Volunteer Ambulance, as well as the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the scene. The Village of Hardin Fire Department also responded for mutual aid.

The first firefighters arrived on scene within 5 minutes of the call and began dousing the residence. EMS personnel on scene called family members and discovered that a 59-year-old female was still inside the house. Volunteer Firefighters from Richwoods Fire Department made entry to the residence and recovered a victim from inside; and extinguished the fire.

Immediate life-saving measures were rendered by Calhoun EMS personnel. The victim was then transported by Calhoun Ambulance Service to the Batchtown helipad, where she was flown by Survival Flight to a St. Louis area trauma hospital.

The Illinois Fire Marshall’s Office arrived following the fire to conduct an investigation of the origin of fire. The results of this investigation are still pending at this time.

The sole occupant suffered injuries, but is expected to recover. However, several family pets did perish in the blaze.

