Woman Shot in Early Morning Disturbance on North West Street in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Police arrested a man this morning after a woman was shot inside a residence.

At approximately 12:43 this morning, Jacksonville Police received a call of a disturbance at a residence in the 600 block of North West Street. Upon arrival, police reports say officers discovered a 36 year old female with an apparent gunshot wound. The female was transported by LifeStar EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and then later transported to a Springfield area hospital.

According to a press release from Jacksonville Police Detective Lieutenant Doug Thompson, the victim is reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Thompson says during the course of an investigation at the residence, officers identified and located the suspect in the alleged shooting. Police were able to locate and arrest 34 year old Antonio K. King of Jacksonville and took him into custody without incident. Thompson says a firearm was recovered at the scene.

King has been cited for Home Invasion and Aggravated Battery with a firearm. King is currently being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility awaiting booking and a bond hearing.

The incident remains under investigation by the Jacksonville Police Department. Anyone with any further information is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.