Woman Struck In Face, Robbed on Road in rural Meredosia

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that took place in Meredosia on Friday evening.

Deputies were called to Beauchamp Lane just off Illinois Route 100 shortly after quarter after 5 in the evening.

The female complainant told police that a red Ford pick-up truck had passed her on Beauchamp Lane before she got to the bridge, and then, once ahead, blocked the roadway appearing to have car trouble.

As she approached the stopped truck, one individual was already coming towards her car, opened her car door, and demanded money. The complainant said she was accosted, then was struck in the face by the unknown suspect, and surrendered what money she had to him believing he may have had a firearm or weapon of some kind.

The subject was described as a thin, white male, standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a dirty baseball cap with an unknown logo, white t-shirt, and light-washed jeans with the knees ripped out of them. The male suspect is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s.

If you have any further information about this incident, please contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 217-243-6123 or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.