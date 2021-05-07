Woman Taken Into Custody on Meredosia Bridge After Alleged Suicide Attempt

By Benjamin Cox on May 7, 2021 at 4:16pm

An unidentified female was taken off of the Meredosia Bridge this afternoon, after an alleged suicide attempt.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies, Illinois State Police District 20 troopers, and EMS crews were called to the bridge at approximately 3PM this afternoon. According to reports, an unidentified female was allegedly in a crisis situation, with a purported suicide attempt believed by authorities.

The female was taken safely custody off of the bridge, as Meredosia Water Rescue stood by in case of a fall from the bridge.

The female suspect was taken into custody by Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies.

We will provide more information on the incident once it becomes available.