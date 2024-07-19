Woman’s Body Discovered in Pleasant Hill House Fire

One person was killed in a Pike County house fire early Thursday morning. According to an announcement by Pike County Sheriff and Coroner, Davids Greenwood Friday afternoon, at 5:49 Thursday morning, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call reporting a house fire on 150th Avenue in the township of Pleasant Hill.

The caller told dispatchers that it appeared as though the fire had been burning for a while as of the time of the call. Greenwood says the Pleasant Hill and Spring Creek Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene and were aided by assistance from the Pittsfield Fire Department.

During the firefighting efforts, a body was discovered at the scene. 77-year-old Sondra Heimer of Pleasant Hill was pronounced deceased at the scene. Greenwood says her body was transported earlier today to Bloomington for autopsy to determine a cause of death.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Greenwood says the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office has been called to investigate the cause of the blaze.