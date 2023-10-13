Wood Announces Candidacy for County Commissioner

Another area resident is tossing his hat in the ring for a seat on the Morgan County Board.

Donny “Racer” Wood of Jacksonville announced his candidacy for the open commissioner’s seat in next year’s election.

An alum of Jacksonville High School, Wood has owned and operated Wood Wheels on West Morton Avenue for more than 30 years.

He says his business and financial knowledge combined with local, state, and federal political knowledge along with community outreach endeavors shows he has the experience to bring to the Commissioner’s Office.

In the announcement, Wood says he has been looking for his next step in being able to serve his community and feels his fiscally conservative platform and business knowledge will help keep Morgan County moving forward and maintain a balanced budget.

Woods says he is a registered Republican in Morgan County since 1982 and will support whoever is elected to the Republican ticket in next year’s election.

Woods lives in Jacksonville with his wife, and they have two adult daughters. This isn’t the first time Woods has sought a commissioner’s seat. Woods ran in 2005, finishing second to eventual general election winner, the late Dick Rawlings.

Woods is the second person to announce their candidacy this week for the seat that will be open after Current Morgan County Board Chair Ginny Fanning announced on Monday, that she will not be seeking reelection next year and will retire from public office after serving out the remainder of her term.

Woods will now face off with at least one other candidate, as current District 117 Board of Education member Mike Lonergan also announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination on Wednesday.