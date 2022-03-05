Wood River Police Search For Missing Teen

The Wood River Police Department announced Friday afternoon that a 15-year-old female has been reported missing as a runaway.

15 year old Amyracle L. Hardimon ran away from home after an argument with her parents, according to a report filed by Hardimon’s father. She has not been seen since. The girl was not in attendance Friday morning at Alton High School.

Hardimon is a black female with black curly hair, light brown highlights. She has brown eyes. Both nostrils are pierced. She was last seen wearing a red Alton High School sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts should contact the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114 or local law enforcement.