Woods Announces Re-Election Bid for Morgan Co. Commissioner

Dr. Michael Woods has announced his bid to seek election to the Morgan County Board.

Woods made the announcement on July 4. Woods is the lone Democrat that’s an elected or appointed official in the county. “As your Commissioner, I pledge to continue rolling up my sleeves and working tirelessly on the vital issues that touch every part of Morgan County. Together, we will move forward—transforming our shared vision into real, lasting results that uplift every family, farmer, and small business in our community,” Woods said in a press release.

Woods was appointed to fill out the remainder of Bradley Zeller’s term in October 2024.