Woods of Auburn Guilty of Reckless Homicide

An Auburn man who was pardoned by President Trump for participating in the January 6th attack on the US Capitol Building has been found guilty for driving the wrong way on the interstate in 2022, killing a Chicago area woman.

WICS-TV 20 says a Sangamon County jury found Shane Woods guilty of reckless homicide. The state had filed charges of murder, but the jury rejected that.

Woods was found guilty this week at the end of a three day trial before Sangamon County Judge Ryan Cadigan.

Woods drove his truck into ongoing traffic on I-55 in November of 2022. The accident claimed the life of 35-year-old Lauren Wegner of Skokie. He claimed he was suicidal because people hated him for his participation in the January 6th riots in Washington.

His attorney, Daniel Fultz conceded aggravated DUI, aggravated fleeing and eluding police were legitimate charges against Woods, but first degree murder was not.

Woods faces up to 5 years in prison for reckless homicide. His sentencing hearing is set for August 19th in Sangamon County.

