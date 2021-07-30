Woods Pleads Not Guilty To Charges For Role in Jan. 6 Riot

An Auburn man had his first hearing in the District Court of Washington D.C. yesterday for his role in the January 6th Capitol riot. 43 year old Shane Jason Woods entered a plea of not guilty to eight charges – including assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

The FBI obtained photos allegedly showing Woods on the steps of the Capitol building during the January 6th insurrection. Another photo allegedly shows Woods tripping a female Capitol officer. Woods is also alleged to have participated in the assault on media equipment and tackled a cameraman in a media staging area at the Capitol. Woods is the the first to be arrested for an assault on members of news media in connection to the sprawling investigation by federal authorities.

Woods is the owner of Auburn Heating and Air. He is one of 13 individuals from Illinois who have been charged for their roles in the riot.

A status conference in Woods’ case is set for September 24th at 10AM.