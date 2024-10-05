Woods Sworn In to Morgan Co. Commissioners Vacant Seat

The newest member of the Morgan County Commissioners was sworn on Friday morning.

Dr. Michael Woods took the oath of office from Circuit Judge Chris Reif at 9AM Friday in the large courtroom.

Woods gave a small address after he took the oath of office: “Today, October 4, 2024, I am honored to join the ranks of public servants before me that established a foundation to build upon and alongside many others engineering our present infrastructure to ensure a more resilient future for our communities across Morgan County. Taking the oath of County Commissioner in Morgan County is something I cherish and am honored to undertake. As family and friends before me have showcased, public service is not about individual interests – it is about contributing to a mission that is greater than oneself. Thank you to all of my family and friends that have believed in me to support and guide my path to serving the Morgan County communities. I also feel honored to build upon the great work that Brad Zeller has done for many years. I feel it is important to pay tribute to him and his many years of service. I believe that our community can and will hold true to the best traditions of our national life and that I can exert an influence in my home and community which will stand solid for my part in that inspiring task. I believe in the future of Morgan County, with a faith born not of words but of deeds – achievements won by the present and past generations of public servants; in the promise of better days through better ways, even as the better things we now enjoy have come to us from the struggles of former years. Thank you for your support! Onwards and upwards into this amazing opportunity of service.”

Woods’ name is officially removed from the ballot in Morgan County, as he was originally challenging Donnie “Racer” Wood for the spot being left by Ginny Fanning, who is not seeking re-election. Wood will now win the seat by default and both men will now sit on the county board.

Wood will have to wait to take his oath of office until after the November General Election once Fanning’s term is complete.

Dr. Woods’ said in his closing remarks that he hopes he wins the trust of all of the county’s residents over the next two years when his seat will come up for reelection.