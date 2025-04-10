Woods Vehicle Homicide Trial set for Later this month

By Gary Scott on April 10, 2025 at 10:35am

A trial date has been set for an Auburn man accused of first degree murder after a four vehicle accident in 2022.

46-year-old Shane Jason Woods faces charges of murder, aggravated DUI and aggravated fleeing in connection with the accident on I 55 that killed a North Carolina woman and hospitalized three others.

The trial is now set in Sangamon County Court for April 28th.

Police claimed Woods fled a traffic stop and drove the wrong way on I-55.

Questioning by police later revealed that Woods made statements about ending his life.

Woods was pardoned by President Donald Trump for his part in the January 6th Capitol Riot in Washington, DC. Woods is also known as Shane Castleman.

