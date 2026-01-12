Woods Wants Clarity from Jax School District and Animal Control

One of the Morgan County commissioners took on the Jacksonville school district and the county animal control program this morning, urging full transparency.

There was little on the board agenda this morning, except for the appointment of Marc Carls to the Indiana Creek Special Drainage District two.

Commissioner Dr Michael Woods read from prepared statements involving the overpayment of tax monies to the Jacksonville school district, and the operation of the animal control program.

Dr Woods says Jacksonville school district 117 should be transparent with its plan to pay back to residents of Morgan County. He says the school district has addressed the $850-thousand of the error, but still owes more than $1 and a half million.

Jacksonville superintendent Steve Ptacek disputes what’s Woods says is left, and says the school district will repay the final amount, as originally planned. Ptacek says the school district and county are working on the repayment plan.

Dr Woods wants to know how taxpayers will be repaid, a clear timeline for the repayment, and an independent verification to confirm accuracy and completion.

He also wants transparency with the animal control program, including monthly reports from the office.

Dr Woods wants a legal review to determine if South Jacksonville’s question of double taxation on what the village was paying for service is true.

Dr Woods says monthly reports could help with the transparency issue.

Dr Woods would also like to expand the outreach to local veterans who qualify for a pet adoption fee waivers, looks at fee reductions for other county residents and get it done by National Pet Adoption Day in April.