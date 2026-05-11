Woods Wants More Complete Review For Data Centers

By Gary Scott on May 11, 2026 at 12:41pm

One of the Morgan County commissioners wants to put teeth and transparency into the review process for power companies and data centers wanting to locate in Morgan County.

Dr Michael Woods says a six month review to delay the proposed projects isn’t enough.

Dr Woods says he wants the county board to look at the full impact on the county.

He would like to see a check list, and a list of questions for the proposing company.

Woods says he wants to hold any company’s feet to the fire that might have an impact on the environment, water and power supplies.

Colleen Flynn, a Jacksonville resident whose family farms in rural Morgan County, has 373 signatures on a petition that backers would like to see the county explore proposals for data centers more thoroughly over a 12 month period. The petition would be for a referendum asking that to appear in the November ballot.

Morgan County board chairman Mike Wankel says the board should be ready to vote on an ordinance dealing with wind and solar power companies by the meeting the day after Memorial day on the 26th. Wankel says the battery storage ordinance probably won’t be ready until October.