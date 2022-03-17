Woodson Man Heading to Prison For Attempting to Entice A Minor

A Morgan County man who tried to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity will spend the next 15 years of his life in prison.

32 year old Corey Meador of Woodson was sentenced to 15 years in prison along with 15 years of mandatory supervised release by U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough on Monday.

Federal prosecutors say that Meador used facilities and means of interstate commerce, the internet and a cell phone to knowingly try to “persuade, induce and entice” a person who he believed was under 18 to take part in sexual activity. He used money and candy to try to persuade the person, who he believed to be 11 years old.

According to court documents, Meador then spent months planning a trip and drove to meet the child, which is where he was arrested. The activity is said to have taken place between February 11, 2021, and April 8, 2021.

Judge Myerscough wrote in her ruling on the case that Meador’s conversations with the minor were “extended” and “disturbing.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Division, and Illinois State Police. The government was represented in prosecution by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanner K. Jacobs.