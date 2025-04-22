Work on the Joe Page Bridge Starting Monday

By Gary Scott on April 22, 2025 at 1:00pm

A Calhoun County bridge is set to close for repairs early next month.

The state transportation department has announced that the Joe Page Bridge will close for about 2 weeks for needed work, starting May 5th.

The Monday closure will allow crews to make essential structural repairs, and replace expansion joints.

State officials hope it was re-open by May 12th.

The detour using route 100, 108 and the Hillview Blacktop will be marked for motorists.

And, an extra ferry will be available at Kampsville and Brussels between 5 AM and 7 PM daily during the closure.

In addition, there will be intermittent daytime lane closures starting next Monday to allow crews to do preliminary work.

Delays and longer trips for motorists are anticipated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

