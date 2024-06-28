Work Under Way On Panther Creek Wind Farm Near Pittsfield

Preliminary work for a small wind farm is well under way northwest of Pittsfield.

The Pike Press reports that heavy poles have been set for transmission lines to carry wind-generated electricity from 16 turbines along 250th Avenue to a new substation as a part of the Panther Creek Wind project.

Illinois Winds LLC recently completed road use agreements with the City of Pittsfield and the Pike County Board. The road use agreement was a major point of contention a few weeks ago, because a bulldozer was seen on one of the properties where a wind turbine is set to be constructed prior to the agreements being completed. County officials also have concerns that the equipment is oversized and overweight for what the local roads can handle.

The 16 turbines are expected to be some of the largest in the county and will produce about 54 megawatts. The power generated from the project has been purchased by Prairie Power, and it is expected to supply power to portions of the group’s 10 electric distribution cooperatives in Central Illinois.