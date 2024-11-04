Work Under Way on Winchester Post Office Building

Work has begun to repair storm damage at the Winchester Post Office.

The building’s roof received severe damage after a major storm hit the area at the end of July. The damage caused a leak inside the building, shuttering the location’s operations. Winchester residents with a post office box have had to travel to Jacksonville to retrieve their mail for the last three months.

The Scott County Times reports that Martin Witte of Freedom Legacy, LLC who owns the building, located at the southwest corner of the Winchester square, says subcontractors have been hired to repair the roof. Witte says that he was not allowed access to the building until recently, despite being the owner of the building. He says that the water damage inside was minimal and that the roof work was mostly completed. He says contractors are now in the process of installing a new ceiling and painting walls.

After repairs to the building are complete, a member of the USPS inspection office will tour the building and give final approval on reopening the facility. Witte told the Times this week that he hopes that the building will reopen within the next 30 days. Witte reiterated that the Winchester Post Office has not been slated for closure despite rumor and all of the current realignment of operations within the Postal Service currently taking place.

An actual date for reopening has not been announced as of press time.