World of Outlaw Race Tonight at the Jacksonville Speedway has been postponed to sometime next month

By Gary Scott on April 17, 2026 at 11:31am

The promoter for the Jacksonville speedway says the World of Outlaws Jacksonville showdown is a no go tonight.

Weather has postponed one of the biggest events on the Speedway schedule here.

Dobson hoped the race could sidestep much of the rain and thunderstorm activity. But, discretion is the better part of valor, and he hopes the race will be made up within the month

He was up early this morning making the call to racers from out of state.

He says any rain is a problem, because the cars have no windshield and mud is a major problem.

Dobson says this is a very popular circuit, ranking only second to NASCAR. Dobson says the circuit will re-schedule in Jacksonville, because it’s been a popular track for racers and well received by racing fans.

We will announce the date as soon as it’s set.