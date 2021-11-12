World of Outlaws Late Model Series Coming to Jacksonville Speedway in 2022

The World of Outlaws will be returning to Jacksonville next June, albeit in a different fashion.

World of Outlaws will be returning next year on Sunday, June 26th. Ken Dobson of the Jacksonville Speedway says a new group of fans will get a taste of some of the best dirt racing in the country: “Usually in the past, we have had the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, which are an open wheel style car. We have been doing that about every other year. This coming year for the first time, we are having their sister series the World of Outlaws Late Model Series, which are more fendered, late model cars. Some old timers would call them ‘wedge cars’ – stock cars basically. It’s the premier late model series in America just like the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars. They are sort of two different fan bases. It’s going to be an exciting event. The cool part about it is the 4-time defending National World of Outlaws champion is Brandon Sheppard from New Berlin, who has raced at Jacksonville a few times, but never in the World of Outlaws series. We kind of thought that since we had the champion right down the road and a good friend of the racetrack, we ought to have one of those events to showcase Brandon and let our late model fans have one of the biggest events in America, as well.”

Illinois residents will also get a chance to see the late model series at the Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach on June 3rd. The last time they visited that facility was in 2004. Dobson says it’ll be a big weekend for racing in the Midwest overall: “They are coming to us from Pevely, Missouri which is a two-day weekend event, a Friday-Saturday night event down there, which is a really big event. We are positive we are going to have a lot of cars. We are going to turn it into sort of an all-day festival that’s on a Sunday, and have a lot of activities out at the Speedway throughout the day. Then, culminating it all in what we see as a really big race on that Sunday night.”

The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet will race from January to November across 16 states, and the 2022 Series champion will take home a series high $125,000.

Ticket renewals and on-sale details will be available in the coming weeks. When available, tickets to 2022 World of Outlaws Late Models events will be available at Worldofoutlaws.com/tix. If you can’t make it to the event, the entire 2022 season will be live on DIRTVision – available either online or through the DIRTVision App.

For more information about the Jacksonville Speedway, visit jacksonvillespeedway.com.